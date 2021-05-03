LEGO Masters’ Amy Reveals She Was Approached To Audition For Season 3

This week, the fabulous Amy joined the LEGO Masters: Deconstructed podcast to dive into her experience on the hit show!

In our chat, Amy explained how the audition process worked, how much they really see of each other’s builds and what happens to each build after judging.

Take a listen!

What do you think of LEGO Masters Season 3 so far? Let us know in our Facebook comments!

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.