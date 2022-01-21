Legendary Singer Meat Loaf Dies Aged 74

Iconic performer Meat Loaf has sadly passed away aged 74. The singer's agent confirmed that he passed surrounded by his family.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, the performer died on 20 January with his wife Deborah by his side.

His family said in a statement: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man..."

His hit single I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) reached number one in 28 countries and earned him a Grammy award. Meat Loaf also played the role of Eddie in the iconic 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

