Leaked Memo From Nestle Admitting Majority Of Their Food Products Are Unhealthy

Everyone loves a Milo and a KitKat, but maker Nestle has admitted that more than half their food isn't exactly what you'd call healthy.

The Financial Times reported an insider document that described only 37% of Nestle’s food and drinks achieving a rating above 3.5 in the Australian health star rating system.

According to the Financial Times, Nestle said some of their products will never be ‘healthy’ no matter how much they renovate.

In fact, 60% of their foods and drinks are considered to be underperforming by external definitions of ‘health’.

Excluded from the analysis were categories such as medical nutrition, pet food, coffee and infant formula.

Nestle leaked memo:

Nestle has reduced sugars and sodium in its products by about 15% in the past seven years but is still trying to do more.

In response, Nestle said, “our direction of travel has not changed and is clear: we will continue to make our portfolio tastier and healthier”.

