Leaked Documents Reveals Extend Of Staff Shortages Effects On Children’s Safety

A leaked document has revealed the state’s children protection system is “crumbling” with over 200 children unable to access a child safety officer as the result of staff shortages.

Two hundred and twenty-nine children under custody and/or guardianship currently are without a child safety officer while 103 child safety assessments cannot be allocated.

Staff absences and vacancies are as high as 70 per cent in the North-West, with the situation so bad the Community and Public Sector Union asking members if they would like to take industrial action.

“As at July 2022, the issues already faced by the service have been compounded by critically low staffing numbers which has severely compromised service delivery,” the document titled Co-ordinated Response Plan – July 2022 – Devonport said.

“This plan has been developed by the CYF (Children, Youth and Families) senior managers to ensure service capacity and delivery (albeit reduced) continues whilst processes around recruitment to front line roles continues.

“The intention of this plan is to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable cohorts of children and young people.”

“Resignations across the front line, practice leadership and practice management level”, recruiting difficulties, COVID-19 illness and general leave planning are among the reasons for staff shortages.

CPSU General Secretary Thirza White told The Mercury with industrial action likely it was time for Premier Jeremy Rockliff to intervene – like he did with hospital nurses.

“The horrifying reality is that a lack of workers is putting kids at risk as well as putting the remaining workers at risk,” she said.

“This is not a service in crisis, it’s a service that’s crumbling.

“Can you even begin to imagine the stress of going to a job every day and knowing that you will be unable to adequately access and protect kids as there are just not enough staff?”

Shadow Minister for Child Safety Sarah Lovell used the crisis as an opportunity to identify where Rockliff was failing as a premier.

“Today we see the child safety system on the brink of collapse, with the workforce at breaking point and more than 200 children left in danger without the support of a child safety officer – that’s the equivalent of a medium-sized primary school full of kids in danger,” she said.

“This government is lurching from one disaster to another, leaving overworked staff with the insurmountable task of keeping the system running.

“Jeremy Rockliff is clearly struggling in his role as leader and can no longer get the basics right for the most vulnerable people in Tasmania.”

