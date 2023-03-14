Lead Plaintiff In Landmark Class Action Against AFL Revealed

Dual premiership player Max Rooke will be the lead plaintiff in the landmark class action against the AFL seeking compensation for alleged long-term damage caused by concussion.

Last week it was revealed Margalit Lawyers would submit the claim on behalf of former AFL and AFLW players employed by one or more clubs between 1985 and March 14, 2023.

The claim lodged to the Supreme Court of Victoria on Tuesday alleges Rooke, former Geelong Cats player, “suffered permanent, life-altering injuries as a result of concussion related injuries, and due to the negligence of the AFL”.

The claim also alleges that Rooke, who played 135 games for the Cats between 2001 and 2010, suffered concussions approximately “20 to 30 times”, becoming unconscious on two occasions.

The claim says Rooke is one of seven or more players pursuing action against the AFL, but it is unclear which other players are involved.

Margalit Lawyers’ principal partner Michel Margalit said it was time players who have suffered the long-term effects of head knocks in the AFL were compensated.

“The injuries suffered by this group of former AFL players, as a direct result of the concussions sustained while playing Aussie Rules, has had a devastating impact on their lives and the lives of their loved ones,” Mr Margalit said in a statement.

“Some of the players who have joined this landmark class action have never been able to hold down a job after leaving the AFL.

“Their personal lives have been shattered and they live with constant physical and mental pain. It’s heart-breaking and they need to be adequately cared for.”

The class actions comes after former Western Bulldog favourite, Liam Picken, and former Collingwood AFLW player, Emma Grant, lodged their own claims to the Supreme and County courts respectively.

