Lea Michele Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Baby!

We’ve woken up to some very happy news his morning, with Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich expecting their first baby together, according to PEOPLE.

"Lea Michele is going to be a mom!" the website has reported.

“They’ve always wanted to be parents,” a source told the publication (who are usually pretty right about this stuff).

Lea and Zandy tied the knot just last year in March 2019, after dating for two years.

On the couple’s one year anniversary, Lea gave us a glimpse at their stunning wedding video:

Lea is yet to post about the news, but her latest Instagram post shows her soaking in some Vitamin D.

Congratulations on the baby news!

Lea already has very glow-y skin, so imagine how much she’s going to glow now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.