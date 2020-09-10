Layne Beachley Opens Up About Mental Health After Being Excluded From Her Friend’s Wedding

As an ambassador for R U OK? Day, Layne Beachley joined us on air this morning to share her tips on how best to respond to someone who is struggling with their mental health.

The champion surfer opened up about her own mental health and how her husband has helped her by simply listening.

Take a listen:

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.