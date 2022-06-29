Launceston To Host First Domestic Cricket Match In Over A Decade

Domestic cricket returns to Launceston this summer for the first time since 2009 when Tasmania hosts Victoria at UTAS Stadium.

It is the stadium’s first time hosting a men’s domestic game, with previous matchers held at NTCA Ground.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Cricket Australia released the 2022/23 Australian cricket fixture on Wednesday morning, revealing the game at UTAS will be played on October 26.

Previously, UTAS Stadium hosted one WNCL, 23 WBBL, and eight BBL matches.

The 2022/23 season will also mark the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic a full season of domestic cricket has been played.

A 31-game Sheffield Shield season, 22-game one-day season and an expanded 43-game WNCL season have all been locked in.

Cricket Australia's head of cricket operations and scheduling Peter Roach was pleased to announce a full schedule.

"A full WNCL season with two matches against each opponent is a logical step and provides greater opportunities for our emerging women's cricketers to play alongside our world-leading Australian players.

"Maintaining the strength of our domestic competitions is a priority for Australian cricket and it's brilliant to see so much elite cricket being played this summer.

"We look forward to the beginning of our domestic season on September 23."

All Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup matches will be live streamed on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

Streaming details for WNCL matches will be confirmed soon.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: