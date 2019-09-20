Laugh & Cry Over The Official Trailer For ‘Looking for Alaska’

John Green’s best-selling novel Looking For Alaska has finally made its way from page to screen and the official trailer for the Hulu series has us buzzing!

The eight episode series is set to premiere on Hulu on October 18 (it will premiere on Stan in Australia on October 19), centring around Miles ‘Pudge’ Halter (Charlie Plummer) as he enrols in boarding school to try attain a deeper understanding of life.

Miles falls for Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth) and finds himself a loyal group of friends, only to have all their lives thrown into chaos as they try to make sense of life after an unexpected tragedy strikes.

Get ready for something truly special and check out the trailer below!

Starring in the series is Charlie Plummer, Kristine Froseth, Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton, Jordan Connor, Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Timothy Simons (Veep).

Looking for Alaska will premiere exclusively on Stan in Australia on October 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!