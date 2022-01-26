Latest Cases Linked To Albemarle Lithium Plant Cluster

WA have recorded 24 new locally acquired cases over the past reporting period as case numbers continue to increase.

According to Premier Mark McGowan, at least 17 of these latest cases were located in the Bunbury area where a cluster has been discovered.

This cluster has been linked to the construction of the Albemarle lithium plant in south west WA.

This is a notable rise from yesterday’s 14 recorded Covid cases.

The Albermarle outbreak has caused the Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union of WA to question whether WA industrial sites have adequate Covid plans prepared.

The union’s state secretary Steve McCartney said that many companies don’t know what to do when a worker tests positive for Covid on one of their work sites.

"Companies like this, and others, are always complaining about lack of skills and opening the borders and letting more people in. But the reality of it is, when COVID does occur on site, they seem to be in a scramble," he said.

"At the moment, these workers don't know [what's happening]. And we believe that they should be informed fully so they understand and can take precautions to make sure they don't infect their family and their friends."

Premier McGowan said that keeping the border closed is the only way to limit the spread of the virus and “to save West Australian lives”.

"We now have an outbreak and we're not going to be able to get it under control," he said.

"This is a human tragedy and what our measures are designed to do … is to reduce the impact to Western Australians."

