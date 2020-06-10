Last Night’s Big Brother Felt Like High School All Over Again

Last night's episode was a hard watch and made it feel like we were watching scenes from a schoolyard.

Big Brother will not let an episode go by without having more people flood in through the doors, ok this time the new housemates didn’t come through the doors, but instead over the walls, in a cage, fed down by a crane.

We were introduced to four new housemates, but before they were even let out of the cage (yes they were stuck in a cage), both Sarah & Talia and decide that they didn't like the new girl, Hannah.

Sarah was in the same interview group with her and rubbed her the wrong way & Tahlia made the comment that she looks like the type of girl who would be intimidated by pretty people. Yes, that was actually said.

Talia, who is, and I cannot stress this enough, in the Big Brother House, made the comment that ‘She’s (Hannah) walking around thinking she owns the house. This is my house. Welcome to it.’ Yeah, it was nasty, and it's about time Big Brother intervened.

We've wrapped up the drama & last night's episode:

