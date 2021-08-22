Last Medevac Refugee Family Freed After Nine Years In Detention

After nine long years, an Iranian refugee family who've spent almost seven of those years detained in Nauru before being flown to Darwin for medical treatment last February have finally been liberated from detention.

The unexpected release on Sunday from a Darwin detention facility where they have been for the past year and a half, is their first taste of freedom in a very long time.

The last group under the now-repealed Medevac laws, the Maghames family were met by supporters at Darwin Airport and farewelled as they make their journey to Brisbane where they will be released under community detention.

Support from the Darwin community and refugee advocates, saw nightly vigils held outside the compound situated beside the Mercure Darwin Airport Resort for the last 200 days.

Advocates from the Darwin Asylum Seeker Support and Advocacy Network (DASSAN) told the ABC they do not know why their sudden release has been approved when they have been requesting for it for more than a year.

"This family are the last family left and we are so, so excited that they have been released," said DASSAN spokesperson Olivia Ellis

"Obviously we would have welcomed them into community detention here [in Darwin], but they have not got that, they've got community detention in Brisbane, and we are so, so excited."

Hajar Maghames, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday, asks that people continue fighting for those who remain in detention around Australia.

