Larry David Reveals 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Will Return For Another Season

Control your excitement: Curb Your Enthusiasm will be coming back for another season!

The series’ creator, Larry David, seemingly confirmed the untraditional American sitcom will be returning while attending an Emmys panel, where he gave a short (yet telling) response when asked about the future of the show.

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows a fictionalised version of David, whose disdain for social norms usually ends up with him getting into heated arguments with Hollywood legends, including Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Lucy Liu and Seth Rogan… and that was just in the last season!

The reason the recent announcement comes as such big news to fans is due to the fact David only devotes himself to a new season when the time is right, as opposed to adhering to a preconceived schedule.

Those of us who have been following Curb since it’s inception undoubtedly remember the frustrating, six-year wait for Season 9… It was worth it, but dang!

It’s unclear when the show will go into production (with HBO yet to formally announce the new season), but to say we’re excited would be an understatement!

