Landmark AFL Concussion Class Action Planned

At least 30 former AFL and AFLW players are “ready and willing to go” in pursuing a historical class action against the AFL over the long-term effects of concussion injuries.

It’s an Australian first in sport – with Melbourne-based firm Margalit Injury Lawyers releasing a statement Monday morning confirming their intent to take the action.

Managing principal Michel Margalit said, “It is time for the AFL to be held accountable”, and said injured players could be awarded compensation of more than $2 million each plus medical expenses.

“We need to call for justice because for too long these people have felt they have had no avenues for redress and they have not been properly understood or heard,” Ms Margalit said.

“It is based on the growing scientific evidence and also mounting public awareness. It is now a matter of when, not if.

“The AFL has known about this since 1995 when a medical report said action was needed and to think they haven’t been able to sort themselves out and devise a compensation and prevention program is beyond comprehension.”

The statement has not detailed any names of the players who will take part in the action but said it had spoken to “numerous” severely injured former players.

In a statement by the AFL on Sunday, it said, “The health and safety of players at all levels of the game is the AFL’s key priority”.

“We continue to strengthen protocols and the education of clubs and players as to why we treat this issue so seriously,” the statement read.

“The AFL has made more than 30 changes to concussion protocols, tribunal guidelines and on-field rules over the past two decades to further protect the head and improve the response to head knocks in our game in accordance with current and evolving science.”

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), has been linked to players who had a history of concussions, with the disease found in their brains upon examination when they’ve died.

CTE slowly worsens in its sufferers, and can lead to dementia.

