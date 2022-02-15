Lady Whistledown Returns In First Official Trailer For 'Bridgerton' Season 2

It’s been 417 days since Bridgerton hit Netflix and we’re still waiting for season two.

While our streaming overlords have done their best to satiate our lust for the follow-up to our favourite period drama, we’re more than a little salty about being kept in the dark for so long.

That is, until now.

Netflix have finally released an official teaser for the show’s second season and, we have to say, it looks pretty good.

Watch the trailer here:

Narrated by ‘Lady Whistledown’ (the pseudonym used by Penelope Featherington to manipulate the events of Season One), the trailer reveals the return of the alternate personality, while also hinting at Anthony Bridgerton entering a love-triangle.

While the trailer’s still a little vague, we’d be lying if we said it didn’t get us excited.

Bridgerton Season 2 will hit Netflix on March 25th.

