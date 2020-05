In a total surprise, Lady Gaga has dropped her latest hit from her album Chromatica... a collab with k-pop sensations, Black Pink.

The song is called 'Sour Candy' and is a TUNE!

Chromatica is set to drop on May 29 and you can grab your copy of Sour Candy here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!