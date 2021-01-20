Lady Gaga, JLo and More Perform At The US Presidential Inauguration

On an iconic day for the US, the 46th President was officially sworn in and just like the Superbowl, we were very there for the performances (in addition to the momentous occasion of course).

Lady Gaga took to the stage in a stunning Schiaparelli gown to sing the US national anthem.

Gaga's accessory of choice was an oversized gold dove, her own message of peace that she reiterated on Twitter.

JLo also appeared to perform "This Land Is Your Land" & "America, The Beautiful" and threw in a cheeky reference to her hit "Let's Get Loud"...

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!