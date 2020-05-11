Lady Gaga Is Selling Undies To Go With Her New Album

It seems as though Lady Gaga is answering her fans' pleas by releasing her album 'Chromatica' along with some much-requested merchandise, but not without raising a few eyebrows.

Gaga has announced that the merch packs for her album including track pants, hats, t-shirts and... undies!

Mother Monster is offering g-strings, jock straps and regular undies when you buy a digital copy of her album.

Gaga's album Chromatica will feature collabs with Ariana Grande and k-pop sensations Black Pink and will drop on 29th May. Check out the full range of merch here.

