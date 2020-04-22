Lady Gaga Is Releasing New Music With Some Of The Biggest Artists In The World

CANNOT WAIT!

Article heading image for Lady Gaga Is Releasing New Music With Some Of The Biggest Artists In The World

Ariana Grande/Lady Gaga

Grab a glass of water and take a seat because we have some very exciting news that is sure to leave you SHOOK.

Queen Lady Gaga has just revealed the upcoming tracklist of her highly-anticipated album, Chromatica, and there are some wonderful surprises.

The album will feature collaboration tracks with Ariana Grande, Sir Elton John, and Blackpink!

Post

Check out the tracklist below:

Gaga was forced to reveal the tracklist early after images of it were leaked via Target's website: 

Post

 

Chromatica will be Mother Monster's first album in four years! 

