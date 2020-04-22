Lady Gaga Is Releasing New Music With Some Of The Biggest Artists In The World
Ariana Grande/Lady Gaga
Grab a glass of water and take a seat because we have some very exciting news that is sure to leave you SHOOK.
Queen Lady Gaga has just revealed the upcoming tracklist of her highly-anticipated album, Chromatica, and there are some wonderful surprises.
The album will feature collaboration tracks with Ariana Grande, Sir Elton John, and Blackpink!
Check out the tracklist below:
Gaga was forced to reveal the tracklist early after images of it were leaked via Target's website:
Chromatica will be Mother Monster's first album in four years!
