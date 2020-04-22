Lady Gaga Is Releasing New Music With Some Of The Biggest Artists In The World

Grab a glass of water and take a seat because we have some very exciting news that is sure to leave you SHOOK.

Queen Lady Gaga has just revealed the upcoming tracklist of her highly-anticipated album, Chromatica, and there are some wonderful surprises.

The album will feature collaboration tracks with Ariana Grande, Sir Elton John, and Blackpink!

Check out the tracklist below:

Gaga was forced to reveal the tracklist early after images of it were leaked via Target's website:

Chromatica will be Mother Monster's first album in four years!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.