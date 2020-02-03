Lady Gaga Introduces Us To Her New Boyfriend

It's been an epic couple of days for Lady Gaga. She knocked her pre-Super Bowl performance out of the park, showing her fans what a real show is like, bringing her 'Enigma' concert to Miami.

This was all happening in the middle of rumours of new music dropping AND the fact that the papparazzi were following her every move due to a new man in her life.

Gaga was spotted canoodling with a handsome gent who is rumoured to be an investor by the name of Michael, but the singer decided to take things into her own hands, posting an ADORABLE pic of the pair... well, canoodling!

Gaga has been connected to her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper and even actor Jeremy Renner since her split from fiancé Christian Carino.

We're just happy she's found love again!

