Lady Gaga Drops New Song With A Beautiful Final Story
Love this
Lady Gaga's star is shining brighter than ever before with the upcoming release of her new movie 'House Of Gucci'. When it comes to music, the singer has released a very heartfelt collaboration.
Gaga has teamed up with icon Tony Bennett for another album of vintage song covers including the first release, 'I Get A Kick Out Of You'.
This is 95-year-old Tony's final time in the recording studio after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
What an amazing partnership!
You can pre-order the album 'Love For Sale' - out October 1 - here.
