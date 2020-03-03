Lady Gaga Drops Album Release Date PLUS Some Goodies To Go With It!

Last week Mother Monster dropped her epic new track 'Stupid Love' that was welcomed with open arms. Now Lady Gaga has revealed the release date and more!

Her new album 'Chromatica' will drop on April 10 but Gaga has warned us, this is only the temporary artwork, that is still to come (so dramatic, we love it).

In addition to the album, we can also expect to get it in a range of colourful vinyls AND it will be available as a cassette tape - so old school!

We are very, very ready for this new body of work from Lady Gaga! You can pre-order your copy of 'Chromatica' here.

