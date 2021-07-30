Lady Gaga And Jared Leto Undergo Transformations In Latest House Of Gucci Sneak Peek

It's the film their fans are eagerly awaiting and now Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and more have given us their first real look at the roles they're set to play in the upcoming film 'House Of Gucci'.

Gaga and Leto will be joined by Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons in this retelling of the untimely demise of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the creator of the fashion powerhouse of the same name. Gaga is set to play his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani who was convicted of ordering his murder in 1998.

Check out the freshly released movie trailer and posters below!

Jared Leto looks completely unrecognisable in his role as Paolo Gucci.

House of Gucci is set to drop in theatres in November and we cannot WAIT!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!