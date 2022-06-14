Lady Gaga Allegedly In The Talks To Play Harley Quinn For The 'Joker' Sequel

We’re only halfway through 2022 and the year just keeps getting weirder and weirder!

It’s been announced Lady Gaga is being eyed to star in the sequel to Joker, which became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time when it was released back in 2019.

Set in a separate film ‘universe’ to The Suicide Squad franchise, Gaga is allegedly in the talks to play the Harley Quinn to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker; while she’d be taking on the same character, she wouldn’t be replacing Margot Robbie in any future instalments of her respective series.

So why Lady Gaga?

Brace yourselves, there’s another twist.

Joker: Folie a Deux is rumoured to be a musical, if an announcement from The Hollywood Reporter is anything to go by!

While the publication neglected to share any further information about the film, the rumour isn’t as far-fetched as it may appear.

Joker’s director, Todd Phillips, served as one of the producers of the Gaga-led A Star Is Born, and both films were produced by Warner Bros.

With the film barely being passed the point of conception, there’s no guarantee Gaga will be taking up the role… but we’d love to see it!

