Lack Of Confidence In Lockdown Keeping Love At Bay

The latest research exposes a record number of Aussies are experiencing a 'crisis of confidence' in their ability to find ‘the one' with self-esteem plummeting during the pandemic.

With new stats from eHarmony revealing Covid lockdowns and restrictions have taken a toll on people's confidence due to isolation, a lack of motivation and disconnection from things that were once a part of a normal daily routine.

Exclusive: relationship expert Mel Schilling on getting your pre-Covid dating groove back on

Confidence Coach and Married at First Sight relationship expert Mel Schilling confirms being stuck at home certainly hasn't helped.

"People have had their normal everyday confidence boosters taken away," she said, "you know, our opportunity to go to the gym, to go out and connect with friends, to really fill up our cup in terms of self-esteem and self-worth"

"People are starting to really doubt their capacity to not only put themselves out there, because they're not feeling really confident. But then when they get on dates, they're starting to doubt their capacity to really connect and build rapport and conversation with people"

More than 80 per cent of Australians agree that confidence is an attractive trait in a potential partner, however the data revealed that on top of the pressures of successive lockdowns, 21 per cent of singles admitted worries over their appearance have left them hesitant to enter a relationship, while thirty-four per cent believe they’d be more successful at dating if they lost weight.

Ms Shilling reminds singles, that we are all in this together, "who isn't carrying Covid kilos? You know it’s a very common phenomena, we are all are in the same boat. We're not feeling as comfortable in our bodies as we typically would".

The trick according to Ms Shilling is to find ways to boost your self beliefs.

“We often get caught up in our appearance as the only source of our worth, but we bring so many other things to the table that are just as important when it comes to attracting a potential partner. Kindness, empathy, a good sense of humour and of course confidence are some of the most attractive traits you can convey in your dating life.”

“When the things we usually harness to increase our confidence, levels are no longer accessible – being able to see loved ones or exercise freely to maintain our fitness levels – it can be overwhelming and confusing,” Ms Shilling adds, “but now is a great time to look inward to find new sources of confidence and self-belief.”

So what can we do about it?

As we head into a new post-pandemic era, it’s time to rethink our understanding of mental health and well-being and get ‘date ready’ by drawing on our wider social bonds to give us that imperative sense of self.

