Labor To Introduce Scholarships For High-Achieving Students To Study Education

Labor have unveiled a plan to improve teacher quality offering high-achieving students $10,000 to study education.

The new policy will see 5,000 students with an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank of 80 or higher will be eligible for a scholarship for a degree in education.

An extra $2,000 will be granted to students who opt to teach in regional areas.

The scholarship is part of Labor’s attempt to double the number of high-achieving education students from 1,800 to 3,600 a year over the next ten years.

The move is set to cost a total of $146.5 million over a four-year period.

The package will include another 1,500 places for students in high-ranking teachers programs including 700 spots in Teach for Australia and 60 in the Nexus program at La Trobe university.

According to Labor, the number of high-achievers studying education has dropped to 3.3 percent from 30 percent 30 years ago.

The scholarship will require students to teach at a public school for a minimum of three years with an extra $2,000 offered per year for students who teach in regional areas.

The scholarship was proposed in a 2019 report by the Grattan Institute which also suggested higher pay for “master” teachers.

The new policy said high-ranking teachers will be “rewarded as experts” which could see some teachers receiving higher pay.

“This could mean higher pay and more responsibility for elite teachers working as literacy and numeracy specialists or helping coach early career teachers in the classroom,” the policy read.

The new policy follows Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison’s second debate with focus on the increased cost of living in 2022.

