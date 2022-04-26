Labor Outlines Pacific Plans Amid Growing Chinese Influence

An issue taking forefront ahead of the May Federal Election, the security deal between Solomon Islands and China has forced Labor to pose their plan for the pacific nations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused the Labor party of "playing politics" with the Pacific, following its plan to safeguard from China's might and power.

After Labor detailed the plan, Morrison said it was similar to his government's policy. The PM argues the only difference is the involvement of ABC brining content into the region.

"I sent in the AFP. The Labor Party wants to send in the ABC when it comes to their Pacific solution," Morrison said to reporters in Townsville.

"They are playing politics with the Pacific and the only ones who are benefiting from Labor's attacks on our government is the Chinese government and, it would seem, the ABC."

In November 2021, Australia provided federal assistance to Honiara - Solomon Island's capital - during a state of civil uncertainty.

As part of Labor's promise, if elected they would boost development to Pacific nations with $525 million over the four year term.

In addition, they would develop a new visa plan to encourage migration into Australia.

Pledging to restore pacific relations, Foreign Affairs opposition leader Penny Wong spoke on the broadcast initiatives as a key partnership between Australia and surrounding countries.

"We will leverage Australian strengths. We understand we are in a time of competition so you have to look to your competitive advantage," Wong said in Darwin.

"The power of Australia's voice, power of our proximity, the power of our people-to-people relationships and the power of economic relationships. This is how you work to secure the region."

Wong and other key Labor leaders spoke in Darwin on Tuesday, as Anthony Albanese completes his seven-day isolation period.

In the latest Newspoll figures, Morrison jumped clear of Albanese as the preferred prime minister 46-37%.

