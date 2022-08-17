Labor Delivers On Election Promise With 20,000 New University Places

Labor has announced an additional 20,000 university places targeted at skills shortage industries such as education, health, engineering and technology.

Delivering on its election commitment, Education Minister Jason Clare on Tuesday revealed the extra places would be allocated over two years, commencing in 2023.

The $485.5m investment will require higher education providers to allocate places to people from low socio-economic backgrounds, in rural and remote areas, First Nations people, and people with disability.

“Where you live, how much your parents earn, whether you are Indigenous or not is still a major factor in whether you are a student or a graduate of an Australian university,” Mr Clare said.

“I don’t want us to be a country where your chances in life ­depend on your postcode, your parents or the colour of your skin.

“Our Universities Accord will also consider ways to boost ­access to university for all ­Australians,” he said.

In a statement, the treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed the policy aims to make the economy more productive and deliver a greater number of skilled workers.

“This policy will also ensure more Australians have the skills they need to get sustainable, well-paid jobs into the ­future,” the Treasurer said.

"Australia needs more skilled workers. How we prepare Australians for the jobs our economy needs will be a focus at the Jobs and Skills Summit next month.

Providers will competitively bid for allocations of places, with applications opening this month for both 2023 and 2024.

