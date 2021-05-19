Labor Blasts Gutwein Government Cabinet Changes

Tasmania’s Premier Peter Gutwein will swear in his cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, which has been met with disapproval from the opposition.

At the announcement that Jeremy Rockliff and Sarah Courtney would be swapping portfolios, with Rockliff taking on Health and Courtney taking on education, Acting Labor Leader, Anita Dow blasted the changes and the Premier.

“This will be the Liberal Party’s third attempt to get it right for Tasmania’s ailing health system with Sarah Courtney today dumped from the role in favour of Jeremy Rockliff.

“Peter Gutwein is simply moving problems and plugging holes in a cabinet with all the depth of a paddling pool.”

She went on to address the elephant in the room, referencing the Adam Brooks saga.

“This new Cabinet has been formed in the shadow of the disgraceful Adam Brooks saga and raises serious questions about how Peter Gutwein can continue to distance himself from this fiasco and push ahead with this announcement despite not having a replacement for Adam Brooks.”

No changes were made to infrastructure with Michael Ferguson retaining the portfolio, despite Dow labelling an ‘appalling track record.’

The new cabinet ministers will be sworn in today.

