L-Plater Crash Kills Man in his 50's near Bridgetown

A man in his 50's has died and two people are recovering in hospital after a horror crash involving a learner driver near Bridgetown.

Major crash investigators are trying to put together information on what led to the fatal crash in Glenlynn on Saturday.

Police say the Holden Astra hatchback was driving south on South Western Highway around 11:30AM when it veered off the road after failing to negotiate a bend in the road and struck a tree 300m north of the Press Road intersection.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman from Orelia who holds a learner’s permit, and a second passenger, a 21-year-old man from Toodyay, were taken by St John Ambulance to Bridgetown Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

A third passenger in the vehicle, a 58-year-old male from Orelia, unfortunately died at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.