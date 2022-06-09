Kylie Minogue Speaks About Blocking Kylie Jenner From Trademarking The Name

Kylie Minogue has spoken about her legal dispute with Kylie Jenner over their shared name.

You see, back in 2017, Minogue won a legal battle against Jenner, blocking her from using the name "Kylie". This all went down after Jenner launched her cosmetics brand.

At the time, Minogue's lawsuit said she had already been selling perfume, clothes and other products marked with the name, as well as having owned Kylie.com in 1996, a year before Jenner was born.

Recently, the 54-year-old Aussie superstar joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live saying that the filing was "just business, obviously."

She continued, "When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie. So it's kind of unusual."

"I've spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done".

But also, there's no bad blood between the Minogue's and Kardashian-Jenners, with Kylie saying "Let me say, we came to an agreement."

She then concluded with, "I'd love to meet them," while smiling.

