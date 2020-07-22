Kylie Minogue Announces She's BACK With A New Sound

Get ready to dust off your gold hot pants, because Kylie Minogue is BACK with a brand new album and from what we've seen so far, it's the start of something massive.

Kylie took to her social media pages to make the announcement, revealing her new album 'Disco' is out in November.

Ms. Minogue also emphasised the words 'SAY SOMETHING' in her post which has us wondering if that's the title of her first single from the project? We hope so!

Also - as a side note, we're loving this Neighbour-esque throwback to the blue eyeshadow!

