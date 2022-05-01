Kylie Minogue And Jason Donovan To Return For 'Neighbours' Series Finale

33 years after she left the show, Kylie Minogue is coming back to give a final farewell to Ramsay Street!

The 53-year-old Australian icon will be reprising her role as fan-favourite character, Charlene Robinson, for the impending Neighbours series finale.

Jason Donovan, who played Kylie’s on-screen husband, Scott, will be joining Minogue for the hit show’s send-off.

Taking to Instagram, the actors behind Neighbours’ favourite power-couple shared a glimpse at what appears to be their final scripts.

Back in March, it was announced Australia’s most popular soap opera would be coming to an end after a 37-year run on the small screen.

While over 9,000 episodes have been produced, we’re still not ready to say goodbye!

The Neighbours finale is set to air on August 1st.

