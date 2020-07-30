Kylie Jenner Shares How She Likes Her Avo Toast Bc She Can Afford A House

Kylie Jenner has shared how she makes her avo toast and let me tell ya, it's different!

Since Kylie can afford many houses, we're sure she hasn't had to cut down on consuming her avo toast out & about over the years. 

But get this, her recipe is actually quite simple and has given us some serious #inspo to try this ourselves!

Here's what you're going to need:

  • Sourdough
  • Avocado
  • Crushed red pepper
  • Honey
  • Salt

Ok so, it actually sounds and LOOKS delicious: 

Instagram: Kylie Jenner

Makeup mogul? Check! Avo toast specialist? Check! 

