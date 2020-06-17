Kylie Jenner’s Two Year Old Bub Just Landed Her First Vogue Cover

Kylie Jenner and her two-year-old, Stormi Webster, graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia, in one of the most understated photoshoots

It seems only yesterday that Kylie Jenner dropped the video that announced that not only had she been secretly pregnant for nine months, she had also given birth to her baby girl, Stormi Webster.

That was only two years ago, and yet this little baby has achieved and experienced more than I ever will in my life. She has had some of the most incredible birthday parties, already collaborated with Kylie Cosmetics and now she has just landed her first Vogue cover shoot.

Aww how cute is that?! She even has the model pout down pat! From this shoot, it looks like the next generation of Kardashian kids will be just as successful.

The Vogue shoot was very different from the usual Kardashian Spectacular we are used to.

We have more details here:

Want more celebrity and entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment



Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.