Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Changed Her Newborn Son's Name!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their newborn son's name!

The beauty mogul revealed the news on her Instagram, saying, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him".

The billionaire announced she gave birth back in February to her 308 million Instagram followers, revealing the baby was born on February 2nd, 2022.

As for what the baby's new name is, she hasn't shared just yet, so stayed tuned!

Kylie and Travis are already parents to 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

