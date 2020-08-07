Kylie Jenner Makes A Surprise Cameo In Cardi B's Very NSFW New Video

Woah!

Article heading image for Kylie Jenner Makes A Surprise Cameo In Cardi B's Very NSFW New Video

Fans got excited when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion announced they were dropping a collab recently, but what we were not expecting is Kylie Jenner's participation!

The video is umm, quite raunchy... and Kylie makes her debut in a leopard print saucy number about halfway through the clip.

**WARNING - the below video contains adult themes, explicit language and may not be appropriate for all ages**

Post

Wow. Just, wow.

You can get your hands on 'WAP' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

9 hours ago

Kylie Jenner
cardi b
Listen Live!
Kylie Jenner
cardi b
Kylie Jenner
cardi b
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs