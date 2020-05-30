Kylie Jenner Hits Back At Forbes After Being Stripped Of Her Billionaire Status

Forbes have unleashed on makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner, in an article published on their website titled, Inside Kylie Jenner's Web Of Lies And Why She's No Longer A Billionaire.

Kylie was identified by Forbes as the youngest self-made billionaire in March 2019 at just 21-years-old with her companies, Kylie Cosmetics & Kylie Skin, but now, they've backtracked, saying that it's a "web of lies".

Forbes state in the article:

Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.

Of course, white lies, omissions and outright fabrications are to be expected from the family that perfected—then monetised—the concept of “famous for being famous.”

Forbes now thinks that Kylie Jenner, even after pocketing an estimated $340 million after taxes from the sale, is not a billionaire.

Well, s**t has well & truly hit the fan! But now, Kylie Jenner has hit back at the publication on Twitter, addressing the accusations. This is getting UGLY.

