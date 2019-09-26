Kylie Jenner Has Been Hospitalised With Flu-Like Symptoms

It is being reported that Kylie Jennet, the youngest in the Kardashian/Jenner clan, is currently in hospital suffering flu-like symptoms.

Earlier this week, Kylie cancelled multiple appearances, including the Emmys where she was meant to present alongside her sisters Kim and Kendall, but sadly, she was too sick to attend the award show.

She was also meant to be in Paris this week to promote her popular collaboration with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing as part of Paris Fashion Week but had to pull out.

Kylie took to Twitter to share a statement with her fans explaining why she couldn’t be there.

E! News has confirmed that Kylie is currently in hospital but is on her way to getting better under her doctor’s care.

We hope she is okay!

