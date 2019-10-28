Kylie Jenner Dressing Stormi Up As Her Met Gala Clone Is A Must See

Kylie Jenner has sent Instagram into meltdown again over a pic of 20-month-old Stormi dressed up in her Met Gala outfit.

The mini-me picture of Stormi dressed in a tiny replica of Kylie's iconic purple, feathered dress and matching long wig has made so many of us in the office feel suddenly clucky.

Just look!

Stormi's Dad Travis Scott, who has reportedly just split with Kylie even commented on the pic with a love heart emoji causing fans to question the status of their relationship in the comments section.

