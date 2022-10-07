Kyle Richards Opens Up About How Her And Hubby Mauricio Keep It Together On RHOBH

Couple goals!

Article heading image for Kyle Richards Opens Up About How Her And Hubby Mauricio Keep It Together On RHOBH

She's a massive superstar and is used to having cameras poking and prodding her personal life, but how does Kyle Richards keep her marriage to her husband Mauricio so solid?

Kyle sat down and discussed married life with Justin Hill in the new ep of The Streaming Service, have a listen below!

We love them as a couple!

Do you need more TV show and movie recommendations? Check out the top 2 90's NOSTALGIA movies to watch below!

7 October 2022

kyle richards
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Listen Live!
kyle richards
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
kyle richards
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs