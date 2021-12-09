Kristin Davis Admits They Filmed FAKE SCENES For The Reboot To Throw Fans Off!

So, it looks like we've been played. Since the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That started filming, fans have been trying to piece the storyline together. But, it's not all it seems.

Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) were on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he told them about rumours he had heard about them filming fake scenes for the reboot.

Well, Kristin answered it CONFIRMING it's true!

Here's what Kristin Davis said about the fake scenes of And Just Like That:

