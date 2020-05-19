Kristin Cavallari Announces The End Of Reality Show ‘Very Cavallari’

Reality TV star and fashion designer Kristin Cavallari has this morning announced her show Very Cavallari will not be returning for a fourth season.

Taking to Instagram, Kristen shared the news with her followers, writing:

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible.

“To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys 💛”

The news comes almost a month after she announced her split from husband Jay Cutler.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The former Chicago Bears quarterback appeared with Kristen in her reality show and quickly became a fan favourite.

“There's nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart. It wasn't officially over until this week,” a source told Us Weekly.

The pair will now co-parent their three children together in Nashville.

