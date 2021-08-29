New 'Spencer' Trailer Proves Kristen Stewart Is The Perfect Princess Di

A trailer for the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, has just dropped and we’ve got to say, it’s looking pretty good.

Starring Kristen Stewart as Lady Di, the movie is set to depict the events of Christmas 1992, when Diana decided she was going to leave Prince Charles and, in turn, the royal family.

While Stewart is somewhat of an understated actress (with many people thinking of her less-than-stellar role in Twilight as opposed to her better movies), we were shook to hear just how spot-on her English accent is.

Stewart will be sharing the screen with Jack Farthing (Poldark) as Charles, Amy Manson (Once Upon A Time) as Anne Boleyn, and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) in an undisclosed role.

Set to be released on November 5th, we can't wait to see what's in store!

