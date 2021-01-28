Kristen Stewart Looks So Much Like Princess Diana In Upcoming Movie, SPENCER

We've been given the first look of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming film, SPENCER aaaand she looks EXACTLY like her.

The film is currently in production and follows Diana during her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. Here, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

There's some big shoes to fill here and playing the iconic princess won't be easy! Kristen Stewart spoke to InStyle last year and revealed the accent was the hardest part to perfect.

Now, I bet you're desperate to see Kristen as Diana! Here's the photo:

Are you as #shook as we are?! Now we're REALLY excited to see Kristen play the 'People's Princess'!

