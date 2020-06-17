Kristen Stewart Has Been Cast As Princess Diana In An Upcoming Film

Kristen Stewart has today been announced in the role of Princess Diana in Spencer, an upcoming film directed by Pablo Larraín.

According to Deadline, Spencer will follow “a critical weekend in the early ‘90s, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working, and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen.”

Production is expected to begin in early 2021 with the American actress in the lead role. The film will then be packaged and unveiled to buyers at the virtual Cannes Market.

Director Pablo Larraín is the man behind critically acclaimed biopic films Jackie and Neruda.

“We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is,” Larraín explained while discussing his interest in taking on the project.

“Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie.”

As for the casting of Kristen Stewart, Larraín said he was looking for someone mysterious, strong and vulnerable.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” he said.

“To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.

“The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.

“I’ve seen movies from Kristen that are so diverse it’s incredible, showing different layers and her diversity and strength as an actress. We’re very happy to have her, she’s very committed.

“As a filmmaker, when you have someone who can hold such a weight, dramatic and narrative weight just with her eyes, then you have the strong lead who can deliver what we are looking for.”

