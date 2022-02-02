Kristen Bell Says Seeing 'Magic Mike Live' Rivalled Her Wedding And The Birth Of Her Children

Sure, you might say you love Magic Mike, but chances are you aren’t as obsessed as Kristen Bell.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Good Place star raved about the Magic Mike musical, revealing how it made her feel good in some unexpected ways.

“I felt electric… The show is so not what you think it is… It is so body positive, so female positive, so male positive, so every positive. It felt so good, and the dancing was so beautiful, and I just felt like I was on fire for it,” she recalled.

The star went on to make a bold claim, comparing the night at the theatre to some of the most significant events from her time on Earth.

“I’m gonna tell you, it was one of the best nights of my life! I mean, up there with having my children and getting married,” the actor explained.

We’re just saying, Dax Shepard better watch out.

Okay maybe not... Gosh, they're adorable!

Bell was on the show to promote her latest project, Netflix’s The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window.

We’d like to tell you more about it but honestly, we’re winded from just saying the title.

Jokes aside, the miniseries follows Bell’s Anna; an avid voyeur/self-proclaimed wine connoisseur who spends her days watching the world go by from her window.

A pastime which leads to her witnessing a grizzly murder.

While the name is far too long, we think it’s definitely worth the watch.

