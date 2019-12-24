Kris Jenner Legit Bought Stormi A Small House For Christmas

We all know that grandparents like to go a little overboard with the presents during Christmas, but when your grandma is THE Kris Jenner… the gifts are next level.

In a new Christmas decorations tour vlog by Kylie Jenner, the young billionaire shared the moment her mum broke down in tears after revealing her elaborate gift to Stormi: a small house!

As it turns out, the giant playhouse looks just like one Kylie had when she was a kid, with Kris even tracking down the same furniture!

Take a look!

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age.” - CAN’T RELATE, HEY.

If you’re one to freak out over lavish Chrissy decorations, definitely watch the whole thing to see Kylie’s festive set up, it’s stunning!

