Kourtney & Travis Have Responded To Scott & Younes' Diss DM's!

There's been some ~dRaMa~ happening between Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Younes Bendjima. Let me explain.

So, Kourtney and Travis are enjoying a romantic holiday together in Italy, but not everyone is happy about it.

Kourtney's baby daddy, Scott, who is dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, slid into Kourtney's other ex Younes' DM's to essentially bitch about her new relationship to him!

Buuut, Younes did the dirty on him and posted his messages, since Scott has previously spoken of his dislike for Younes.

It went a little something like this:

But now, Kourtney & Travis have weighed in on all the drama!!! Travis seemed to find it amusing, posting a photo of a man laughing.

Whereas Kourtney went for a different approach, Tweeting a Bible verse:

We can only imagine Scott might be having some regrets rn.

