Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are MARRIED!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are MARRIED! Six months after Barker proposed, the couple decided to elope in Las Vegas after the Grammys.

The pair wed at 1:30am local time in a 30-minute ceremony, and asked for an Elvis impersonator

A source shared some information saying, "they had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet."

Kardashian and Barker wore the same outfits they wore earlier to the awards ceremony.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, there's said to be "several other celebrations with lots of fanfare."

We know the pair are planning on expanding their family, with the new Kardashians trailer (coming to Disney+ this month+ showing the couple going through fertility treatment.

This is Kardashian's first marriage, and Travis' third.

